CITGO, 6318 W. LINEBAUGH WALGREENS, 6503 W. WATERS WALGREENS, 5709 GUNN HIGHWAY The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man who burglarized a local business and fled with several packages of cigarettes. The man left the scene riding a bicycle. According to police, shortly before 5 a.m., last Saturday, a man forced…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.