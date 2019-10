THE MALE CHORUS OF BEULAH BAPTIST INSTITUTIONAL CHURCH On Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 4 P. M. The Beulah Baptist Institutional Church Male Chorus, under the direction of Minister of Music, Rev. Isaac Ruffin, will be celebrating their 35thAnniversary. This Male Chorus has blessed the Tampa Bay area and surrounding cities with energized impacting…



