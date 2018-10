Jessie Bates returned Jameis Winston’s fourth interception for a touchdown Sunday, and Randy Bullock kicked a 44-yard field goal on the final play that sent the Cincinnati Bengals to a 37-34 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who now have a question at quarterback. Winston was benched after matching his career high with four interceptions….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.