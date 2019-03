BAR ASSOCIATIONS HOST RECEPTION HONORING ELECTORAL CANDIDATES The George Edgecomb Bar Association and the Fred G. Minnis, Sr. Bar Association presented their Black History Month Reception on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. The reception was held at the George Edgecomb Courthouse in Downtown Tampa. The event honored Electoral Candidates of Tampa Bay. Valeria…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.