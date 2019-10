ERICA MICHELLE CHARLES A 19-year-old Pinellas County woman has been arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child. She was also charged with lewd and lascivious molestation as well as other charges. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, detectives became aware of the incident on October 7th. The crime had occurred in…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.