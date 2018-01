AWARDS PRESENTED TO ACTIVE CITIZENS DURING INTERFAITH SERVICE As part of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday events, the annual Interfaith Service was held at Allen Temple A. M. E. Church. Television personality, Rod Carter served as Master of Ceremonies. Several religious groups participated in the service. The guest speaker was Atty. Kendal…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.