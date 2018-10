ATTY. BENJAMIN CRUMP Famed Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump will be the keynote speaker Saturday, November 10, 2018, for the Pi Iota Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Annual Founders’ Day Ball and Awards Gala. Bro. Crump is a member of the Omega Psi Fraternity, Inc. The event will begin at 6 p. m….



