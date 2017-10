PERRY CORTESE … sentenced to 25 years MS. PRISCILLA ELLIS … Sentenced to 40 years On Monday, District Judge Steven Merryday sentenced a Texas attorney to serve 25 years in federal prison. He was convicted at the conclusion of a jury trial on October 21, 2016. Attorney Perry Don Cortese, 54, of Little River, Texas, was…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.