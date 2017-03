Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked for 46 U.S. Attorneys to resign. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked dozens of U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Obama to submit their resignations, the Department of Justice announced Friday. U.S. attorneys are normally replaced at the beginning of new administrations. Of the 93 U.S. attorneys, 46…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.