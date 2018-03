AT&T HONORS SEVEN COMMUNITY LEADERS Last month, during the UNCF Annual Luncheon, AT&T honored 7 community leaders at the Tampa Marriott Westshore. The segment of the program was entitled “History By Us,” and it highlighted African Americans in the Tampa Bay Area who have made an impact on their respective communities. Shown from left are:…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.