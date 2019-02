AT&T HONORS SEVEN AS VISIONARIES DURING ANNUAL LUNCHEON Last Friday, AT&T Florida celebrated its Annual Black History Leaders at the UNCF Black History Month Luncheon. During the program, seven people considered as barrier-breaking visionaries were recognized for their respective contributions to the Tampa Bay Area. The program was held at the Tampa Marriott Westshore….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.