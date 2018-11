Ms. Casey Curry, Director of the Creative Writing Department at Howard W. Blake High School, will be hosting a National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) workshop on Saturday, November 3, 2018. The workshop will be held at the Robert W. Saunders Public Library, 1505 N. Nebraska Ave., and starts at 2 p. m., and conclude…



