AUSTIN TYLER WILSON A 19-year-old man was taken into custody and charged Monday night after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint. The robbery took place last Wednesday. According to Tampa Police, the victim told police she was walking near the corner of Marti Street, South and Estrella Street, at 1:45 p.m. A man…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.