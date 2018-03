MICHAEL MOORE A 37-year-old Sarasota man was sentenced to prison last week for being in possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. He was found guilty of the charges by a federal jury December 7, 2017. Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell sentenced Michael Moore to 15 years and 8 months in prison. The…



