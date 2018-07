JEREMIAH MELLS JUSTIN PAGE Shortly after 11 p.m., Friday, members of the St. Petersburg Police responded to an apartment in reference to a welfare check. When they arrived at the Vibes Apartments, 545 77thAvenue, North, they discovered two deceased people in the apartment. Detectives identified the victims as Johnesia Simmons, 22, and Jeremiah Mells, 30, who…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.