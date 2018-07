GORDON ANTIQUE FIRE TRUCK Gordon Chevrolet of Tampa recently bought a 1957 antique fire engine. The purpose of making the purchase is to promote their support for local first responders and give back to the community. Eddie Gomez, Gordon Chevrolet’s General Manager and Equity Partner purchased the fire truck, which had been in service for…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.