Sligh Spring Fling Sligh Middle Magnet School will have its Annual Spring Fling and Talent Show on Monday, April 24th. The show begins at 3 p. m. and concludes at 5 p. m. There will be lots of food and many games. There is however, an admission fee of $5 for the talent show. …



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.