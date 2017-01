AME BISHOP IS SPEAKER FOR HERITAGE LUNCHEON The Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival held its Heritage Leadership Luncheon on Wednesday, January 18th. The luncheon was held at the University Area Center Development Complex. This year’s theme was: “Celebrating Our Leaders.” The guest speaker was Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, the 117th elected and consecrated Bishop…



