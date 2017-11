By Kenya Woodard Sentinel Feature Writer ORLANDO – Fashion rules dictate that white after Labor Day is a faux pas. Luckily, Tampa residents Leonard and Jacqueline Jackson and Sukari Mitchell like to live dangerously. The trio were among the 1,200 guests who donned their best all-white outfits Friday for the 2nd Annual Diner En Blanc…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.