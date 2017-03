Darrelle Revis leaving court after all charges dropped. A judge has dropped all charges against former New York JetsĀ and former Tampa Bay Buc cornerback Darrelle Revis stemming from an alleged assault in Pittsburgh last month. Pittsburgh Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey A. Manning dismissed the five criminal charges after hearing testimony from Rashawn Bolton,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.