INDIA C. DAVISON JOSHUA GOFF BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor Ms. Carrie Hurst, Principal Librarian at Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Branch Library, is excited about an upcoming event that will come to life in the library. “African American Greats Tour,” presented by Stage Works and sponsored in large part by Wells Fargo Bank, will be…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.