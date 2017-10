Wendy Williams and her husband, Kevin Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson. Wendy Williams, is apparently denying reports that her husband, Kevin Hunter has been having an affair with 32-year-old massage therapist, Sharina Hudson. However, the DailyMail Online reports that Hunter is not only having an alleged affair, but he splits his time…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.