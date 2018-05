AARON’S HOUSE FOUNDER HOSTS 3RDANNUAL FUNDRAISER Attorney Pamela Robinson hosted the 3rdAnnual Fundraiser for Aaron’s House on Sunday, May 6th. The event was held at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant and the theme was “A Dining Room Of Hope.” The guest speaker was Tampa Bay Times columnist, Ernest Hooper. Aaron’s House was founded as a…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.