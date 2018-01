ROBERT ELWIN SCHULTZ An 81-year-old man has been arrested and charged with sexual battery. He is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Elwin Schultz was arrested and charged with 6 counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and 3 counts of sexual battery on a victim…



