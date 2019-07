78th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATED WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS Ms. Lillie Toombs-Minor celebrated her 78th birthday with a party on Saturday at ‘A Level Up Rental Hall.’ There were many family members and friends on hand to share in her enjoyment of the day. Among those who enjoyed the celebration were members of her church, Grace Mary Missionary…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.