LINDSEY HARDING …Has ties to Tampa DURHAM, N. C.– Duke University will enshrine eight new members into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, September 21, 2018. The announcement was made by Vice President and Director of Athletics, Kevin White. Slated for induction are: Elton Brand (basketball), Katie Chrest Erbe (lacrosse), Candy Hannemann (golf), Lindsey Harding (basketball),…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.