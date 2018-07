RONDELL HARMON Special Guest Speaker BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Friday, July 27th, members of the community will come together for “Queen Stand Up.” The event will take place at 3849 Northdale Blvd., Tampa, 33624, beginning at 9:30 p.m. Steven Freeman will host the show. The guest speaker is Ms….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.