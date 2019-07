PASTOR HORACE DREW Rays Of Hope Outreach Ministries BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor On Saturday, July 27th, a local organization will once again host its Annual Back To School Giveaway. The event will be hosted by Pastor Horace Drew and the staff of Rays Of Hope Outreach Ministries. This event will mark…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.