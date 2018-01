TAMPA ORGANIZATION OF BLACK AFFAIRS HOLDS 37th ANNUAL LEADERSHIP BREAKFAST The Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA) held its 37th Annual Leadership Breakfast on the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday. This year the event was held on Dr. King’s birthday, January 15th. The Breakfast theme was: “Our Journey, Our Voice, Our Destiny.”…



