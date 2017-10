ATTORNEY MALCOLM LAVERGNE O. J. SIMPSON PAM BOND Attorney General, State of Florida BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Last week, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to Julie L. Jones, Florida Department of Corrections Secretary pertaining to the release of O. J. Simpson from prison after serving 9 years…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.