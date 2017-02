The Marching Wildcats were the largest band represented with 300 band members. This was BC-U’s 12 appearance in the battle. 1,600 musicians from the 8 HBCUs played a medley composed by FAMU music professor and guest conductor Lindsey Sarjeant. On January 28, amid the rush of fans purchasing Atlanta Falcons gear and parades being held…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.