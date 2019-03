ARTIS GAMBRELL, JR. …President, Belmont Heights Little League The 51st Opening Ceremony for the Belmont Heights Little League will begin at 6:30 P. M., on Friday, March 15, 2019. A Major and a Coach-pitch game will be played immediately after the ceremony to kick off the season. All other teams will play their first…



