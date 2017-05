PRESTON BURNETT … 2nd Murder Victim of the year in Lakeland The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in solving a murder. The body of the murder victim was discovered in an abandoned golf course in Lakeland last Wednesday. The body of Preston Burnett, 30, of Lakeland, was found by a passer-by…



