450 BOOK BAGS, 800 MEALS PREPARED BY NFL YET CENTER Several community organizations came together on July 29, 2017 to deliver book bags and lunch to youngsters headed back to school. There were 450 book bags filled with supplies distributed to the youngsters and lunch was served to 800 parents and students. Former Tampa Chief…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.