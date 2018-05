CROSSWALK ON 40th STREET BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor A crosswalk that will provide a safe haven for senior citizens was installed Friday morning. The installation comes after two women were killed attempting to cross the busy street. On September 1, 2017, Ms. Sylvia Holton, a 59-year-old mother of 8, died 16…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.