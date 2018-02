37-1/2 YEARS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT SERVICE RECOGNIZED During its Holiday Meeting last month, Derrick Brooks Charities, Inc. recognized 37-1/2 years of Law Enforcement service. Major Willie Parker, Jr. retired from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Derrick Brooks Charities presented him a plaque and thanked him for the years of service. Congratulating his years of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.