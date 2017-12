30th AND FINAL HISTORICAL MONUMENT UNVEILED ON RIVERWALK Mayor Bob Buckhorn, in conjunction with the Friends of the Riverwalk, unveiled the fifth group of Tampa’s greats who are to be memorialized along the Historical Monument Trail that winds around Tampa’s Riverwalk on Friday, December 1, 2017, at the Tampa Convention Center. Serving as an educational…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.