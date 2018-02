Cigar City Brewing Chief Operating Officer Justin Clark (right) presents Step Up For Students Development Officer David Bryant (left) with a check for $30,000. The donation will provide K-12 scholars hips for lower-income Florida families to attend the school that best meets their child’s learning needs through the Step Up For Students Scholarship Program. Cigar…



