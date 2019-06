TAKIYA FULLWOOD 5/17/2000 — 2/17/2019 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Nearly four months have passed since an 18-year-old was fatally injured while attending a party. Her family members are still waiting for someone to be held accountable for her death. Last Friday, the family of Ms. Takiya Fullwood joined Tampa Police…



