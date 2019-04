OASIS SHAKIRA MCLEOD Driver of vehicle JENIYAH MCLEOD Passenger in vehicle CECILIA EUNIQUE YOUNG Passenger in vehicle Three young women were taken into custody Wednesday after leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a chase. They are facing several charges. They have been identified as Ms. Oasis Shakira McLeod, 18; Ms. Jeniyah McLeod, 19;…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.