This young lady is a gymnast and earned 2nd place in regional floor gymnastics. Aajaylah Cromartie is shown with Superintendent Charles Davis, Pastor of College Hill Church of God in Christ, where she is a member. The daughter of Ashley Holley, Aajaylah attended Rampello School. She wants to be a surgeon. …



