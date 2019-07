Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a three-day sales tax holiday. The “Sales Tax Holiday” will begin at 12:01 a.m., Friday, August 2, and end at midnight, Sunday, August 4, 2019. The sales tax holiday will include such items as clothing, shoes, handbags, backpacks, and other items that cost $60 or…



