2018 SIR DEBONAIR, SIR LORD CROWNED The members of Beta Sigma Zeta, Tampa Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, held their 2018 Sir Debonair, Sir Lord competition on Sunday, February 25th. The event was held at the Charles Davis Conference Center, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Myeesha Harris is President of the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.