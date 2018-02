MYLES ABBOTT ALIJAH ARMSTEAD A 14-year-old was arrested last Saturday and charged with vehicular homicide. The charge stemmed from an incident that took place in November. According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Myles Abbott was the driver of a stolen car that crashed. Alijah Armstead, 15, was a passenger in the vehicle. Police said…



