RASHYIED MELVIN One man was killed and another injured in a shooting Friday. The shooting took place in an apartment in the 13500 block of Gragston Circle. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Lago Bello Apartment Complex in reference to a shooting around 7:15 p.m. When they arrived,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.